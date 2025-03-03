Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): DMK leader Kanimozhi has said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised a very valid and important concern regarding the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies and that the people want to know on what basis the exercise will be carried out.

She said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that Tamil Nadu will not lose seats have added to the confusion.

"The DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised a very valid and important concern regarding the delimitation after the census. If the delimitation is done on a population basis, then states like Tamil Nadu, which have a controlled population, will lose their seats and the states which have non controlled population, like UP or Bihar, will gain more seats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was here in Coimbatore recently, and he said that Tamil Nadu will not lose seats pro rata, but his remarks have created more confusion than any clarification,"

"We want to know on what basis the delimitation will be done, and...they have to ensure that the percentage of seats in Tamil Nadu or South of India is not reduced in the Parliament... They have to ensure that justice is done to states which have controlled population and they do not lose out to many other states which haven't," she added.

The Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting on the issue on March 5. State BJP has said that it will not take part in the meeting and said the Chief Minister was spreading "imaginary fears". (ANI)

