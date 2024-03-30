Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 30 (ANI): Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that the state government has successfully completed the payments even though there were financial constraints, including the row between the state and the union government.

He visited the district treasury on the last day of the financial year.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Announces Eighth List of Candidates, Fields Rebel Congress MP Preneet Kaur From Patiala; Check Names of Candidates.

He said, "Today, I am happy that we have successfully completed the payments even though we have financial constraints like the Supreme Court case is going on, a lot of arguments between State and Union government is taking place. We are deprived of the state share, a due share from the Union government. However, we were able to make the payment of more than Rs 25,000 crores. Around Rs 26,000 we are expecting this month."

He said that last March the amount was Rs 22,000 crores.

Also Read | Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Held for Bomb Hoax Call To Blow Up Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations.

"Payments to different areas and section has been successfully done," he added.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched an attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government in Kerala during an election convention organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

During her inaugural address, the Union Minister appealed to the people of Kerala to support the NDA candidates.

Stressing on the economic situation of Kerala, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Kerala is on the list of the top five financially stressed states. This is not the mistake of the people. It is due to continuous poor governance and poor fiscal management. Kerala has borrowed around Rs 42, crore in the past six years. This will be repaid from the government treasury by the people of Kerala."

Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on April 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)