Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay on Thursday expressed his party's willingness to fight Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the upcoming Munugode polls, by terming the BJP as "the sons and force of saffron".

"We will fight CM KCR and are ready to show our strength. We are the sons of saffron and the force of saffron. If you 'Kasim Chandrashekar Rizvi' want to bring MIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) party, please bring them, decide a place and time, we are ready to show our strength," said Bandi Sanjay while addressing a public meeting at the conclusion of his fourth-phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In his address, Sanjay also said that the by-election to the Munugode assembly seat is going to spell doom for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and said, "KCR's game is up and his shop is going to be wound up soon."

Stating that the BJP is rearing for the showdown with the TRS, he said his party was ready to fight even if the TRS joins hands with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

He further mentioned that it is high time for the people of Telangana if they want a Ram Rajya or Ravan Rajya.

"Now, the time has come for the people of Telangana to decide whether they want the democratic rule or an autocratic rule; a government of the poor or of the feudal; and Ram Rajya or Ravana Rajya," Sanjay asked.

Further emphasizing how the fourth phase of the yatra brought him closer to the people, he said that he was "deeply moved" by the people's plight here and also announced that the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra will come into effect from October 15.

Sanjay further declared that if the BJP was voted to power, it would rename Ibrahimpatnam as 'Veerapatnam', because of the valour displayed by the people of the constituency.

He reiterated that the BJP had been demanding the celebration of September 17 as 'Telangana Liberation Day' for several years.

"Because of the pressure from the BJP, the TRS was forced to celebrate the day, albeit in the name of national integration day. The credit for the unfurling of the national flag in the old city goes to the BJP," he said.

The BJP chief in Telangana further said the state intelligence had given the report that the BJP was certain to win Munugode by-elections.

"We are going to add another 'R' to our tally in the assembly. Rajagopal Reddy is going to win the elections hands down. KCR is aware of the outcome of the bypoll and that is why he has been desperately making all sorts of promises to hoodwink the SCs and STs," he said.

Stating that the SCs had full faith in BJP, Sanjay said it was his party which had installed Ambedkar statue and made 12 SC/ST MPs as the Union ministers. "On the other hand, KCR has cheated Dalits and insulted them. Does he have the guts to make a Dalit as the chief minister?" he asked.

The BJP president further accused Telangana CM of politicising the ST reservations. "When we proposed the name of an ST woman for the Presidential elections, KCR made every effort to defeat her," he said.

Sanjay, then, refuted the TRS's allegation that if the BJP comes to power, it would do away with the welfare schemes. "The BJP will never stall any scheme, whether it was introduced by the TRS or the Congress; if they really meant to benefit the weaker sections. In fact, we shall come out with more welfare schemes," he asserted. (ANI)

