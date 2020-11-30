Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 30 (ANI): Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's (Bimal Gurung faction) Roshan Giri has said that he will support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters at a public gathering, Giri said, "We have decided to defeat BJP who cheated us. They did not fulfill any of our demands from 2009 to 2020, they only make promises. We will support Mamata Banerjee in North Bengal. We want to see her as the third time Chief Minister as she keeps her promises."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Curbs Till December 31, 2020, Marina Beach to Reopen After December 14.

"However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we will support the party that will lend their support to the Gorkhaland issue," Giri added.

The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Tikri, Singhu Borders Closed For Traffic Movement, Security Tightened at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad Border; Check Latest Updates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)