Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday slammed his predecessor Kamal Nath and said that unlike the previous Congress regime, the BJP government in the state work and do not make excuses.

Chouhan said whenever the people's representatives had asked about development during Nath's leadership, they had given the excuse of unavailability of funds.

"There is an economic crisis due to coronavirus. But we do not make excuses and make sure that the development work is not halted," said Chouhan.

He further said, "We have given loans and crop insurance premiums on zero per cent interest to the people of Madhya Pradesh. We are also resuming the schemes which were withdrawn by the Kamal Nath government."

Chouhan alleged that the previous Congress government made false promises of giving a loan amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the farmers, and assured of giving compensations for their produce.

He also said he will introduce schemes that will provide financial aid to the farmers in the state.

"We are also planning to improve the employment situation in the state as we will be recruiting the youths in the teaching and police department," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the crop insurance, Chouhan said, "We are not satisfied with the amount approved by the insurance companies. We are looking into the matter. Till then, I have instructed the insurance company to re-determine the amount of insurance." (ANI)

