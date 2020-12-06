Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) The weather remained dry in Himachal Pradesh, with Keylong being recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said on Sunday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 0 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Minimum temperatures in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie were recorded at 5.6, 5.8 and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast rain and snowfall in the state next week.

It has forecast rain and snowfall in mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh between Monday and Thursday, and rain in plains and low hills on Tuesday and Wednesday.

