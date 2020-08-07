Krishnanagar (WB), Aug 7 (PTI) The week-long total lockdown, scheduled to be imposed in most parts of West Bengal's Nadia district at midnight, was cancelled by the administration on Friday, following appeals from different sections of the society, officials said.

The restrictions were supposed to be in place till August 14.

The lockdown was to be imposed in eight municipality areas and 25 panchayats in the district.

Several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax the restrictions, said a notification issued by District Magistrate Vibhu Goel.

However, total lockdown will be imposed in those areas on August 13 and 14.

Nadia has so far reported 1,147 COVID-19 cases, out of which 415 are active.

At least 12 people have died in the district.

