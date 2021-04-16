Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday to curb the Covid-19 spread.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement regarding the weekend lockdown through his Twitter handle.

"In view of the increasing infection of coronavirus, curfew will remain in the state from 6 am tomorrow till 5 am on Monday. Appeal to all of you to cooperate with the government during the curfew and follow the COVID appropriate behaviour," Gehlot tweeted.

"During the weekend curfew, essential services will be exempted. These include vegetable shops, fruit shops, milk supply, LPG supply, and banking services," he further tweeted.

Looking at the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government had earlier announced a 12-hour long night curfew across the state between 6 pm and 6 am from April 16 which will end on April 30.

Rajasthan reported 6,658 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,254 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

There are 49,276 active COVID cases in the state. (ANI)

