New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for scripting history by winning gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, saying that her feat has created a wave of joy and celebration across India.

"India is proud of you and your medals," Murmu said in a tweet.

"Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals," the president tweeted.

Chanu bossed the 49kg field as expected to defend her Commonwealth Games title.

The silver went to Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (172kg) and bronze to Canada's Hannah Kaminski (171 kg).

