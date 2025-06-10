New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khatter, on Tuesday, outlined the Modi government's vision for the year 2047.

He emphasised the government's significant strides in economic and infrastructural development over the past decade.

Also Read | MUDA Case: ED Attaches 92 Properties Worth INR 100 Crore in Alleged Scam, BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation.

During the press conference, Khattar said, "The Modi govt has completed 11 years, and with the targets set, we have 22 years left to achieve them. By 2047, we aim for a Viksit Bharat, and in the coming years, we'll work multifold, building on the progress made in the last decade. Viksit Bharat means reaching a significant global stature. To boost the economy, we need to enhance trade, industries, living standards, and the power sector, which plays a crucial role in driving all sectors."

Earlier, marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Also Read | COVID-19 Deaths in Karnataka: 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Reported in State, Pushing Tally to 11.

The book said that these 11 years have been dedicated to bringing about development that is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable. "The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens," it added. "PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolve," it reads.

Meanwhile, highlighting the growth in the power sector, Khattar noted, 'If I talk about the numbers, in 2013-14, the peak demand for power was 130 gigawatts, and in 2024-25, it reached 250 gigawatts - almost double. We expect the peak demand to reach up to 270 gigawatts in 2025-26."

The Union Minister also announced a pioneering initiative to standardize air conditioning temperatures.

He stated, "Regarding air conditioning standards, a new provision is being implemented soon. The temperature standardization for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, meaning we won't be able to cool below 20°C or warm above 28°C. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardize temperature settings."

This came after the persisting heatwave condition across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)