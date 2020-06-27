New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the BJP government at the Centre is working to strengthen India as the powerful country can defend their people and establish peace.

"We are not expansionists and never supported terrorism in any country," Gadkari said at 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad' virtual rally.

"We want peace and non-violence but I believe that only powerful can defend their people and establish peace. That is why we are working to strengthen India," he added.

The Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises had earlier said that the country needs to focus on its exports as the foreign investors are shifting their focus from China to India in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The whole world is now not very much interested to deal with China. It is a blessing in disguise for the Indian economy. A lot of people from different parts of the world want to deal with India, in this situation we need to increase our exports and reduce imports," he had said. (ANI)

