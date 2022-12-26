Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Sunday visited the National Book Fair in Hyderabad.

The 35th edition of National Book Fair is being held at NTR Stadium. K Kavitha also joined a panel discussion at the book fair.

Addressing the mediapersons at the fook fair, the BRS leader said, "Telangana has been holding this unique book fair for the last four years. There has been a major contribution of the Telangana movement in increasing people's interest in books. From poetry and non-fiction to literature and academics, all sorts of books are here."

"It has been a tremendous success and we hope it will continue. I believe people who read books can play a major role in developing the country. We are raising our voices and questioning various injustices in the country from Telangana. We all hope that intellectuals across the country will join us in this," she added. (ANI)

