Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): Three Rajasthan MLAs who went to Delhi triggering a political crisis in the state said that they are with Congress and went to the national capital for a personal reason while expressing confidence that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government will complete its full term.

The three Congress MLAs include Harish Choudhary, Rohit Bohra and Danish Abrar, who are said to be close aid to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

"At a time when we are fighting against COVID-19, BJP is fighting for power. The Rajasthan government will complete its full term," Choudhary, who is a Cabinet Minister said in a press conference here.

Bohra said that they went to Delhi due to personal reasons.

"We went to Delhi due to personal reasons. If the media says we went there for this reason or that, then it is not our problem. We don't want to be part of any controversy. We are the soldiers of Congress and will be with the party till our last breath," he said.

Abrar termed his meeting with Pilot as a "routine" exercise.

"Sachin Pilot ji is president of Rajasthan Congress and I am secretary of state party unit so my meeting with Sachin ji is a routine exercise. We - Chetan Dudi, Rohit Bohra and I - have not been approached by BJP," he said.

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state, a meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be held at Gehlot's residence at 10:30 am on Monday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had conducted a meeting with party MLAs and ministers in Jaipur on Sunday night.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has deepened with Gehlot and his deputy Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

According to sources, Pilot has sought an appointment with party's interim president Sonia Gandhi but time for the meeting has not yet been given by her. Although, Pilot met another party leader to apprise him about the situation in the state and spelled out his grievance.

As of now, many MLAs, who are believed to be in the Pilot camp, are also in Delhi to meet the party leadership. According to sources, the deputy chief minister has the support of nearly 30 Congress MLAs along with many independent legislators.

The clash between Gehlot and Pilot is also over the post of PCC Chief as Gehlot Camp wants that 'One Leader One Post' formula to be implemented in Rajasthan.

Currently, Sachin Pilot is heading the PCC besides holding the Deputy Chief Minister post. (ANI)

