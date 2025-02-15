Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharpened his attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that an article claiming "human rights violations" by the Border Security Force (BSF) was published around the time the Jorhat MP's meeting with Pakistan High Commissioner.

Attacking Gogoi further, the Assam CM questioned whether the visits were aimed to "normalise Pakistani propaganda."

In a post on X CM Sarma said, "A article by Hon'ble MP's NGO speaks of"human right violations" committed by the BSF and suggests a "compassionate approach" for illegal Bangladeshis. This was published around the time Hon'ble MP took a several youths for a brainwashing session with the Pakistani High Commissioner. Were these visits aimed to normalise Pakistani propaganda?"

There has been a war of words between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi over the Chief Minister's claim that the latter's wife has alleged links with Pakistan's spy agency.

Sarma had on Friday said that he wanted clarification from Congress' Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok SabhaEarlier in the day, CM Sarma doubled down on his allegations and further alleged that there is "definite information" that Elizabeth Gogoi visited Pakistan even after her marriage, adding that a Special Investigation Team would to be formed to probe the matter.

He said a regular case should be filed to investigate the alleged person's passport and visa and that the entire ecosystem, including sympathisers, will be investigated. The Chief Minister said more and more information is coming out."Tomorrow, the Assam Cabinet is going to meet and probably in that meeting, we will take a decision to form an SIT because unless a regular case is registered, the passport and visa of the alleged person involved will not be investigated. We will also investigate the entire ecosystem, including sympathizers. We are going to conduct a detailed investigation," he added.

He said there is also a need to probe if, during that period, "there was an attempt by ISI to infiltrate into the office of Chief Minister of Assam". "That also has to be examined now," he said.

Gogoi has found himself at the centre of a controversy after a section of BJP workers and leaders, led by Sarma, raised questions over his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi's, foreign citizenship and accused her of having ties with the ISI.

They also questioned a meeting Gogoi had led with the then-Pakistani High Commissioner to India ten years ago in 2015. The controversy quickly escalated when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seized upon the claims.This prompted a Congress MP to react sharply, accusing the Assam chief minister of being "restless" and insecure about his position.

Dismissing the allegations as "laughable", Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said, "If my wife is an ISI agent of Pakistan, then I am an R&AW agent of India. I don't mind if a family against whom there are various cases and several allegations makes accusations against me. The Assam chief minister is making these allegations only to divert attention from the allegations against him." (ANI)

