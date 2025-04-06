Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday that the state achieved a growth of 11.43 per cent in GST collection for the financial year 2024-25, two per cent higher than the national level.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Glad to share that West Bengal is steadily progressing in its own resource mobilization efforts, which is evident from the fiscal results compiled at the end of the FY 2024-25."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on Visit to Bihar on April 7; To Take Part in 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' March, Address Meetings at Congress Headquarters.

She stated that West Bengal collected Rs 4,808 crore in GST during 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

"In GST in 24-25, we have collected Rs. 4808 crore more than the preceding year, which shows 11.43 per cent growth. This is 2 per cent more than the national level (9.44 per cent ), and is demonstrative of our increasing internal financial strength," she said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Police 'Malkhana' in Wazirabad, Over 150 Vehicles Damaged, No Casualty (Watch Videos).

She added that the state collected Rs 1,908 crore in registration and stamp duty in 2024-25, which is a remarkable 31.05 per cent increase from the previous year.

"In registration and stamp duty, the number of deeds registered has increased by 60 thousand, which shows dynamism of our market. The collection in 24-25 has been Rs 1908 crore more than the previous year,which is a growth of 31.05 per cent ," she said.

"All this shows that we believe in self-reliance and fiscal discipline, and our administration is serious in streamlining the State finances for the welfare of the people of Bengal," she said.

"Congratulations to our Finance Department, and everybody indeed for cooperating with us. Let us move from strength to strength!" she added.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that state-run West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) has ranked the best-performing power generation company in the country for 2024-25 by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

In a post on X, CM Mamata said, "We are the Best, yet again!! The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, has just announced the annual ranking of all the 201 thermal power plants in the country, based on operational efficiency (PLF - Plant Load Factor) parameters." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)