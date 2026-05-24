India News | West Bengal Announces Free Bus Travel for Women Across State-run Buses from June 1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): The West Bengal government has announced free travel for women in all state-run buses across the state, which would be effective June 1 in a major move aimed at enhancing women's empowerment and improving access to public transport.

According to a notification issued by the Transport Department on May 21, the Government of West Bengal wrote, "In order to enhance women's empowerment and to improve their access to transport facilities, the Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state-run buses in West Bengal."

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The notification further stated that "free transportation shall be provided in all state-run buses to all women of West Bengal," covering "all short-route and long-route state-run buses for public service in various categories of buses."

As part of the implementation mechanism, the state government will introduce a Smart Card (digital with QR code) for beneficiaries. The notification said that "one Smart Card (digital with QR code) with the photo and name of the beneficiary will be issued to each woman beneficiary on application, to be submitted to the BDO/SDO having jurisdiction."

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For issuance of the card, applicants will need to submit supporting documents including "(i) Aadhar Card, (ii) Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC), (iii) VB-G RAMG Job Card (Grameen Rozgar Gurantee Card), (iv) Ayushman Bharat Health Card, (v) Driving Licence, (vi) PAN Card, (vii) Indian Passport, (viii) Pension document with photograph, (ix) Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies, (x) Official Identity Card issued by Schools/Colleges/Universities and (xi) any other ID card issued by Government of West Bengal, along with recent photograph of the beneficiary."

The notification added that until the smart cards are issued, "for immediate rollout and till issuance of smart card, identification of beneficiaries will be allowed on the basis of any Photo ID card as mentioned above issued by the competent authority of the Government."

During this interim period, "issuance of 'Zero Value Ticket'/Thermal Paper Ticket' will be issued to women commuters upon request to the on-duty Conductor after ID verification."

It further stated, "Now, in view of the above, the Governor is pleased to order that free transportation will be provided to all women of West Bengal in all state-run buses across the state of West Bengal to enhance women's empowerment."

The order has been issued with concurrence of the Finance Department vide "UO No. Group R/2026-2027/0018 dated 16.05.2026" and approval of the Cabinet vide "No. T-D-2 dated 18.05.2026."

The scheme will come into effect from June 1, 2026, the notification said. (ANI)

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