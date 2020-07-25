By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After several rounds of discussions with West Bengal BJP leaders in Delhi, the national party leadership will formulate its strategy for the assembly elections in the state.

The strategy to win West Bengal elections will be formulated by the party's national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but to brainstorm the strategy, the central leadership has called the top leaders of Bengal BJP to Delhi who reached the national capital on Friday.

According to sources, the leaders of Bengal will have a marathon meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on the election strategy. Leaders who came to Delhi include state BJP president and MP Dilip Ghosh, state organisation general secretary Subrat Chatterjee, national secretary Rahul Sinha, national executive member Mukul Roy and others.

The rounds of the meeting are going on at different times from July 24 to July 27. These meetings will also include Bengal in-charge, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, co-supervisor Shivprakash and Arvind Menon.

In view of Coronavirus infection, social distancing is being taken care of in the meeting. Owing to this, the leaders who have reached Delhi from Bengal have been divided into several groups. The central leadership has called all the MPs of West Bengal BJP, MLAs, and office-bearers from the district president to the general secretary for this meeting.

In the meeting, apart from discussing the political situation in the state, the strategy of the party will be considered. At present, there is a situation of confrontation between BJP and Trinamool in Bengal and the BJP leaders have demanded President's rule in West Bengal.

The BJP was working on a different strategy by dividing Bengal into several regions after winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Now party president JP Nadda will review the party preparations region-wise. Based on the feedback from the state leaders in the meeting, the party high command will decide the strategy.

In fact, the top leadership of BJP and the leaders of Bengal BJP have alleged that Trinamool workers of the ruling party in West Bengal are attacking and killing BJP workers. Some BJP leaders alleged that rapes and abduction are commonplace during Mamata Banerjee's rule. Political violence is also at its peak, they said.

According to sources, state leaders will inform the central leaderships about the situation and after that, the top leadership of the party will decide the strategy.

Assembly elections are due in Bengal next year and after winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha, the BJP wants to apply its full strength to the Assembly elections. In fact, in the last few years, the BJP's base in Bengal has increased and this has resulted in a huge seat tally in the Lok Sabha.

It seems that the BJP's success in the Lok Sabha elections was due to an aggressive election campaign against Mamata Banerjee. Therefore, after the meeting that lasts till July 27, it is likely that the BJP will intensify its aggressive election campaign against the ruling Trinamool Congress government. (ANI)

