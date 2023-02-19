Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Foiling a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi national from Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal late on Saturday night.

During the course, a BSF personnel sustained a bullet injury.

According to BSF, North Bengal Frontier troops deployed on the India-Bangladesh Border in Uttar Dinajpur district observed suspicious movement of 3-4 unidentified persons with head-loaded items towards the Border fence from the Indian side border village Gwalin under Golpukar police station on Saturday night.

As BSF troops challenged them, they dropped the head-loaded items and started running in the maize field of the surrounding area. BSF troops immediately chased and caught hold of one of them. However, The rest of them flew taking the advantage of darkness and high-raised maize crops.

Meanwhile, the apprehended person fired from his countrymade pistol upon a BSF personnel

Injured BSF personnel Mukesh Chand Sharma was immediately evacuated to Sub-Division Hospital Islampur and admitted there.

During interrogation, the apprehended person told BSF that he and others were Bangladeshi nationals and they illegally entered into Indian territory to receive the Phensedyl consignment for smuggling due to its high demand in Bangladesh. While they were crossing towards Bangladesh after receiving their consignment, suddenly BSF troops saw them and this incident happened.

The apprehended smuggler revealed his identity as Md Suman (20), a resident of Thakurgaon in Bangladesh.

BSF recovered 326 bottles of Phensedyl, a countrymade Pistol, a mobile phone with two SIMs, 50 Bangladesh Taka and Rs 200 Indian currency. The apprehended Bangladeshi smuggler alongwith the recovered items has been handed over to Goalpokhar police station.

Earlier on Friday, 5-6 Bangladeshi smugglers also attacked on-duty BSF personnel in the AOR of BOP Hili in the India-Bangladesh Border in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. BSF personnel fired in retaliation in which a Bangladeshi smuggler sustained bullet injury and later succumbed to injuries. (ANI)

