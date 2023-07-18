Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the South Bengal Frontier rescued 18 exotic birds (Lutino Lovebirds) from the clutches of smugglers at the Indo-Bangladesh international border area, an official said.

The smugglers were trying to cross over these birds from India to Bangladesh, they said.

“BSF Troops of border outpost-Bornberia, While performing operational duties at the international border in Dist-Nadia (WB), rescued 18 Parrots of different colours from the clutches of smugglers, being smuggled from Bangladesh to India,” said a BSF official. (ANI)

