North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has rescued one young Bangladeshi woman along with her child from human traffickers in West Bengal's Gojadanga area.

According to the BSF, the woman and her child were rescued from human traffickers in the area on Saturday.

"The duo has been handed over to Basirhat Police for legal action," the BSF said. (ANI)

