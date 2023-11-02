Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 2 (ANI): Troops of Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole, 145 Battalion BSF, under the South Bengal Frontier, thwarted a big gold smuggling attempt and apprehended a truck driver with 60 gold biscuits while being smuggled from Bangladesh to India on November 1.

The estimated weight of gold biscuits is 6.998 kg and the value of the seized gold biscuits is Rs 4,32,86,217.

The smuggler was identified as Suraj Mag (23), from village Joypur, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

BSF South Bengal Frontier said, "The accused works as a driver by profession and has been driving this transport truck for about one year. He frequently goes to Bangladesh with loaded transport goods from Kolkata to Benapole land port via ICP Petrapole. On October 30, he went to Benapole land port in the truck having loaded export goods of 400 bags of black masterbatches through the Cargo gate of ICP Petrapole."

After unloading the export goods on October 31, a Bangladeshi National named Md Mamoon offered him to deliver some Gold substance into India and said, he would pay an amount of Rs 10,000 Bangladesh Taka for this work in return.

BSF further said, "He agreed due to the need for money for his mother's treatment. After receiving the substance, he concealed it in specific places inside the truck and left Benapole landport with an empty truck. On November 1, when the truck reached the vehicle checking area of ICP Petrapole, the truck was intercepted by the Security troops and recovered 60 gold biscuits inside the cabin of the backseat."

A K Arya, DIG, Public Relations Officer, South Bengal Frontier has expressed happiness over this achievement of the soldiers.

He said, "BSF is taking strict steps to stop smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border. He said smugglers sometimes try to smuggle contraband across the border through various means. He appealed to the people living on the border to report any information related to gold smuggling on their border helpline number. Anyone providing concrete information through WhatsApp message or voice message on 14419 or 9903472227 will be given a suitable reward and their identity will be kept confidential." (ANI)

