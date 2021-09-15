New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): With by-polls scheduled to be held on September 30 in West Bengal, a total of 15 companies will be deployed for area domination, informed the Election Commission sources.

On September 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of by-polls to be held in the state. According to the schedule, the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Mini & iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Processor & Smaller Notch Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

While addressing the Trinamool Congress workers' convention in Chetla on Wednesday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for the Bhabanipur assembly by-election on September 10.

The Election Commission also informed that by-polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli constituency of Odisha on the same date.

Also Read | Apple iPad & iPad Mini With A13 Bionic SoC Launched; Prices Start From $329.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)