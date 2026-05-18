India News | West Bengal Cabinet Approves Two Panels on Corruption, Crimes Against Women

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): The West Bengal Cabinet has approved the constitution of two commissions to address institutional corruption and atrocities against women, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday.

Both commissions are set to be headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court and will officially begin their proceedings from June 1.

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Speaking on the Cabinet's decision, the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Commission against Institutional Corruption, which will be headed by retired Kolkata High Court judge, Justice Biswajeet Basu. The Cabinet also approved a Commission for atrocities against women. This will be chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee."

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to transparency and the protection of citizens' rights.

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"Both the commissions will begin work from June 1," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a 'Janata Darbar' at the BJP office in Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

The Chief Minister interacted with citizens and listened to their grievances during the meeting.

Earlier, the West Bengal Chief Minister said Bengali culture would once again be at the forefront globally, asserting that the people of the state had "unshackled" West Bengal from a regime that had allegedly suppressed its cultural identity.

In a post on social media platform X, Adhikari wrote, "The Glorious Bengali Culture admired Worldwide, thanks to the contributions of Revered personalities like Vishwa Kabi Rabindranath Tagore and other Great Sons of the Soil during the Bengal Renaissance, would again be at the forefront, because the People of West Bengal have unshackled the State from the Regime that had consciously suffocated the Bengali Culture and tried to forcefully impose foreign & regressive culture and tradition."

He was reacting to a post shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his five-nation tour that highlighted the Bengali culture's presence in Sweden.(ANI)

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