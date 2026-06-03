India News | West Bengal Cabinet Expands Subsidised Food Scheme, Approves Land Transfer to BSF

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India]. June 3 (ANI): The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday took a series of decisions at its first meeting, including the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing, expansion of the state's subsidised food programme, enhanced compensation for sewer workers, and plans to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul said the Cabinet had approved the immediate transfer of land to the BSF to facilitate fencing work along the border.

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"She also announced that the state government's "Maa Canteen" initiative has been officially renamed "Maa Ahar". Under the revamped scheme, meals priced at Rs 5 will include eggs and fish on two days a week, while vegetarian food will be served on the remaining days".

Paul said the programme, currently operational at 390 centres across the state, will be expanded with the addition of 110 more centres following the budget allocation.

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"The Cabinet also decided to enhance compensation for deaths occurring during sewer-related work and approved a new compensation provision for workers who suffer disabilities while engaged in such work", she added.

According to the minister, Surojit Nath Mitra will be appointed as the Advocate General of West Bengal.

Paul further said that June 20 will be observed as Paschimbanga Diwas (West Bengal Day) across the state.

"On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 5, a year-long state-wide celebration will be organised. To mark this milestone, the foundation stone of a massive 125-foot statue of Dr. Mookerjee will also be laid on the same day," the Minister Paul concluded.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal cabinet expanded as 35 new ministers took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday.

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath, bringing the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration. The expansion marks a significant reshuffle as the state government moves to strengthen its administrative team and governance across various departments.

MLAs Dipak Barman, Arjun Singh, Shankar Ghosh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Tapash Roy, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Ajoy Poddar, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee and Kalyan Chakraborti were among those sworn in as new ministers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)