Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) The CBI arrested six people on Friday in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), a senior officer said.

Those arrested were allegedly working as agents, collecting money from candidates, and facilitating their employment in various schools across the state, he said.

"We have got specific evidence against them," the CBI officer said.

These people were being questioned by the CBI for a long, he said.

Several people have been arrested by the agency in connection with the irregularities, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee.

