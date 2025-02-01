New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in connection with a case related to the CAPF Recruitment scam in West Bengal, the agency said on Friday.

The arrested accused was identified as Mahesh Kumar Choudhary posted as Seppar (Sepoy) at Engineering Store Depot ( ESD), Kanikinara, North 24 Parganas.

Also Read | VSHORADS: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulates DRDO for Conducting 3 Successive Flight Trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System off Odisha Coast, Calls It a 'Great Success' (See Pic).

Investigation revealed his involvement in the instant case as the kingpin of a racket involved in preparing domicile certificates of West Bengal based on forged certificates, the agency said in a press release.

The investigation also revealed that he has collected huge amounts of money from the candidates directly as well as through middlemen.

Also Read | Gurugram: 2 Arrested for Killing 46-Year-Old Man for Demanding Money Lent to One of the Accused.

CBI had registered the instant case in compliance of order dated 02.08.2023 passed by the High Court of Calcutta against two named accused persons including the arrested accused and unknown others on the allegations that undeserving candidates had received appointment illegally in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs) on the basis of forged and unauthenticated documents showing that candidates were residents of West Bengal including bordering district or Naxal affected districts, the release stated.

Subsequent to the registration of the case, searches were conducted by CBI at multiple locations and the arrest was made.

The arrested accused was produced before the CBI Court No 1 Alipore and has been sent him to police custody for five days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)