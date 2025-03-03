Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 3 (ANI): The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) commenced the Class XII board examinations on Monday, with students across the state appearing for their first paper in the morning session. The exams, which began with the first language paper, will continue until March 18, concluding with subjects such as statistics and geography.

As the dawn broke out in West Bengal, the students rushed to schools with admit cards in one hand and a bag with essentials like pens and scales in another, all set to take the Board's High School and Intermediate examination.

According to official statement, approximately 1,29,757 students from North Bengal are appearing for the higher secondary exams this year. Among them, 4,206 candidates are from the Darjeeling hills, 10,469 from Siliguri, 2,770 from Kalimpong, 15,500 from Jalpaiguri, 10,061 from Alipurduar, 17,840 from Cooch Behar, 27,130 from North Dinajpur, 9,047 from South Dinajpur, and 32,651 from Malda.

The exams are being conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm across various centres. To ensure smooth proceedings, the police administration has deployed security personnel and implemented necessary arrangements to maintain order at exam venues.

On February 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to students appearing for their board exams, urging them to stay happy and approach exams with a positive spirit and without any stress.

Addressing the 119th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, PM Modi said, "These are the times of board exams. I extend my best wishes to my young friends and the exam warriors for upcoming exams. Approach your papers with a positive spirit, without any stress."

"Every year, during 'Pariksha pe Charcha, ' we discuss various aspects of exams with our exam warriors. I am glad that this initiative is becoming more institutionalized with new experts joining in. This year, we introduced a new format for 'Pariksha pe Charcha. ' We include eight different episodes featuring experts. We covered a wide range of topics, from overall exam preparation to health care, mental well-being and nutrition. Additionally, previous toppers also shared insights and experiences with everyone," PM Modi highlighted.

"Be happy and stress-free," he asserted. (ANI)

