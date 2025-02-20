Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Narayana Hospital in New Town, Kolkata, on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Banerjee said, "The last time Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, visited our business conclave, because of our appeal and his intention, he was willing to set up a big hospital in Bengal. Then there was an MoU between the Narayana group and the state health department..."

Earlier, BJP workers staged a protest in Kolkata against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and denounced her "Mrityu-Kumbh" remarks.

The protests were led by the Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

Majumdar accused Mamata Banerjee of insulting the Hindus.

" The way Mamata Banerjee has insulted the Hindus and Hindu religion, there should be protests against her in the entire country... We have written to the Governor to take action on the matter....", he told ANI.

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee gave compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Hajj pilgrims who died 10 years ago. Approximately 50 of us BJP legislators met the Governor today and demanded that she should also give compensation of the same amount to the three people who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede... We have also demanded that the Governor should direct the Assembly Speaker to expunge this filthy word (Mrityu Kumbh) from the proceedings of the House."

Meanwhile, amid the row over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh" remarks, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya demanded that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologise for hurting the faith of the people.

"Akhilesh Yadav ji, Mamata didi and Congress president Malliakarjun Kharge ji, the statement of these three leaders, is anti-Hindu. It is against devotees and Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. I strongly condemn it and think they are not in a good state of mind. And they should apologise to the country, the devotees and people of the state for hurting the faith of the people," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee, in her statement while addressing the Legislative Assembly, had expressed her respect for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticised the organisers for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway Station.

Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh; I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have recovered?"

Alleging disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor, she said, "For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 Lakhs. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh..."

Banerjee continued, "A stampede situation is common in a 'mela,' but it is important to make arrangements. "What planning did you make?" (ANI)

