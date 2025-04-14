Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Kalighat skywalk at Kalighat in Kolkata on Monday. Banerjee thanked those who were involved in building the Kalighat skywalk in a short span of time and said that she had taken a pledge that when the skywalk at Dakshineswar is built, it will be built in Kalighat as well.

Furthermore, she stated that the government had to speak with the hawkers frequently and that they would be shifted to Hazra Park. Banerjee asserted that the Reliance group helped the state government restore the Kalighat temple.

"Thank you for making this skywalk in such a short span of time. We had to speak with hawkers a lot. I had taken a pledge when the Dakshineswar Skywalk was built that a skywalk would be built at Kalighat. Hawkers would be shifted to Hazra Park. Reliance helped us in restoration (of Kalighat temple) because they were doing something for religion. State Govt too spent a lot for restoration...", Mamata Banerjee said during her address at the event.

Speaking on the construction of a skywalk in Tarapih, Mamata Banerjee said that the project is not going through due to the narrow road and added that a Gurudwara is in progress in Bhawanipur.

"Construction of skywalk at Tarapith is not going through because the road there is narrow. There was development in Furfura Sharif, a Gurudwara is being built in Bhawanipur. Religions can be different but celebrations are for everyone. But why is my name and caste changed whenever I visit some place?...", West Bengal CM said.

The politics in West Bengal has intensified due to the violence which occurred in Murshidabad because of the Waqf Amendment Act protests.

At present, the central forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas after the order of the Calcutta High Court on Saturday. (ANI)

