Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid rising protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, prominent Muslim clerics and religious leaders from across the state began arriving at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday to attend a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The gathering comes in response to growing discontent within the Muslim community, who have voiced concerns over the Act's implications on Waqf properties. The meeting is expected to address the community's grievances and chart a way forward.

Former Trinamool Congress MP Ahmed Hasan Imran asserted that the protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill are absolutely valid.

"The entire Muslim population of the country thinks that the Government has forcefully imposed the Waqf Amendment Bill. No Muslim has supported this bill. No one asked for this bill. The government wants to take control of all the property of the Waqf. Protests will continue against this," Imran said.

Iftikhar Ahmad Azmi, a participant in the meeting said, "What problem does this government have with the Waqf Board? The Waqf Board has existed for a long time, and this property belongs to Muslims. Just as Hindus manage their temple trusts, if Muslims are doing the same, then what issue do you have with it? If the government truly cared about Muslims, they should have sat down and discussed it with us first. But if everything will be done unilaterally, we will not tolerate it."

"If any injustice is being done to anyone, we do not support it. Our protest will continue until a decision is made on the Waqf Board," Azmi told ANI.

Another participant, Mohammed Naim Khalifa, emphasised that if the government withdraws this law, there will be no conflict.

"We are citizens of India. Our ancestors were all born here. Even non-Muslims are supporting us in this protest against the Waqf law. In West Bengal, we all live together in harmony. If the government withdraws this law, there will be no conflict," he said.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

So far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad, the West Bengal Police said.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

On Monday, the West Bengal police said that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Speaking on the current situation, ADG, South Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said, "The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed. The DGP of West Bengal police himself was present at the Samserganj police station. We request everyone not to go through rumours. We opened a control room. Anyone facing any issue can contact us at any time." (ANI)

