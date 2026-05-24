India News | West Bengal: Counting Begins for Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): Counting of votes for the repolling in the 144-Falta Legislative Assembly constituency in West Bengal began on Sunday at Diamond Harbour Women's University amid heavy security deployment outside the counting centre.

The repoll in Falta was ordered after irregularities were reported during polling in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

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Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers outside the university premises, where the strong room was secured ahead of the counting process. Tight security arrangements have been in place at the venue, with polling officials arriving early as counting gets underway. Authorities maintained strict vigil around the premises to ensure the process remained smooth and peaceful.

Polling for the re-election in the constituency was held on May 21 under heavy security and institutional supervision. The 144-Falta Assembly constituency recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.43 per cent till 1 pm on the day of polling.

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Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Falta Assembly constituency Debangshu Panda had informed that voting progressed peacefully during the repolling and expressed confidence that his party would secure a decisive victory.

Speaking to ANI, Panda said the overall atmosphere at polling stations remained calm and festive, with voters turning up in good numbers to exercise their franchise.

"The atmosphere is fine, there is no problem. There is a festive atmosphere. Voters are coming, casting their votes, and leaving; it's a good atmosphere. BJP will win," Panda said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh poll to be held across all polling stations in the Falta Constituency earlier, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies.

According to ECI, directives for fresh re-polling were given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".

Earlier this month, Panda had alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in the constituency, including voter intimidation and manipulation at several booths. He had then claimed that the BJP would secure a huge mandate in the repoll.

The BJP formed its first government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)