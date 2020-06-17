Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | West Bengal COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 500-mark; Total Tally of Cases 12,300

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:20 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | West Bengal COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 500-mark; Total Tally of Cases 12,300

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 506 on Wednesday with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far crossed the 12,000-mark, according to a health department bulletin.

It stated that in all the 11 fresh fatalities, the causes were comorbid conditions and novel coronavirus infection was incidental.

Also Read | Four Indian Army Personnel, Who Were Critically Injured in Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops, Are Stable, Army Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Since Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 12,300 with 391 new instances of the infection.

In this period, 505 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, the bulletin stated, adding 6,533 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

There are currently 5,261 active cases in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement