India News | West Bengal COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 500-mark; Total Tally of Cases 12,300

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 506 on Wednesday with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far crossed the 12,000-mark, according to a health department bulletin.

It stated that in all the 11 fresh fatalities, the causes were comorbid conditions and novel coronavirus infection was incidental.

Since Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 12,300 with 391 new instances of the infection.

In this period, 505 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, the bulletin stated, adding 6,533 people have recovered from the disease so far.

There are currently 5,261 active cases in the state.

