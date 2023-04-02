Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 2(ANI): Delegates participated in a Yoga session at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Siliguri, on Sunday.

On the second day of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, a Yoga session was organised for the delegates. Around 130 members are attending the meeting.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Man Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Bandhavgarh Reserve.

On the first day, G20 delegates also enjoyed tea plucking on the sidelines of the first day of the meeting.

Darjeeling, the Queen of Himalayas and one of India's leading tourist destinations, along with Siliguri, is located on the footholds of the Himalayas. It has been chosen to host the second Tourism Working meeting from April 1-3, 2023.

Also Read | West Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Mamata Banerjee Is Role Model for How Law and Order Situation Worsens in State, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The delegates from G-20 member countries will get an oppurtunity to discuss ways of reviving the tourism sector which got affected due to Coved pandemic, in a three-day meeting between April1-April 3.

On the first day event, the Chief-coordinator of the G-20 Harshvardhan Shringla said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed us to showcase India to the world as we are ready to host the G-20 summit in September this year. I recall him saying that, "each part of India has its own uniqueness, heritage, beauty and culture and that our G20 meetings should not be confined to the national capital, New Delhi, alone."

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on the first day of the meeting said that tea tourism will increase in the coming years, on Saturday.

Around 10 ambassadors from different countries including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, G20 Chief Coordinator HarshVardhan Shringla, Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism participated in the program in Siliguri and Darjeeling on the first day of the second G20 Tourism Working Group meeting.

During the three-day meetings, the foreign delegates would get to experience the tea industry, the Darjeeling Himalayan railway and adventure tourism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)