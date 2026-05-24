India News | West Bengal Directs Setting Up Holding Centres for Illegal Foreigners Awaiting Deportation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): The West Bengal government has directed all district magistrates to set up holding centres for apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners who are awaiting deportation or repatriation, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

According to an official communication issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have been asked to take necessary steps for housing individuals identified as staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed prison sentences and are awaiting deportation.

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The directive, issued on May 23, 2026, instructs authorities to act as per the MHA framework on deportation and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found residing illegally in India.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari directed the state police officials to directly hand over Bangladeshi immigrants to Border Security Force (BSF), rather than presenting them in court.

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Fencing work has begun along the India-Bangladesh border in the Phansidewa area of Siliguri subdivision after the West Bengal government handed over 27 kilometres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF), marking a key step toward strengthening border security in the region.

Visuals from the border town showed fencing work underway, with officials initiating groundwork following the long-pending land transfer. The move is expected to bolster surveillance and improve security infrastructure along the sensitive international border.

Locals expressed relief over the development, calling it a long-awaited measure to address persistent security concerns.

"This is a border area where there was no security before. The environment here was so horrific before that I cannot describe it. Before, we couldn't even raise cows here. Raising cows was the same as surrendering ourselves to the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. This was a matter of security not only for West Bengal but for the entire country. Today, we feel that thanks to the efforts of the new government and the new Chief Minister, we are safe," said a resident, Anil Ghosh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)