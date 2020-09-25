Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint with West Bengal Police in connection with forgery of documents related to a ponzi scam case which the central agency is investigating, an official said on Friday.

The ED received information that some documents related to the case were forged for the purpose of extortion and the complaint was lodged with the police in Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas district, the official said.

Also Read | RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Karnataka Assembly Pays Tribute to the Legendary Singer by Observing One-Minute Silence in the House.

"It is a standard operating procedure that any central agency first files an FIR with the police, if they receive such information," he said.

A senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said the ED complaint was lodged earlier this month.

Also Read | Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Unveiled by Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs (View Pics).

It was filed under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, fraudulently using original documents and others, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)