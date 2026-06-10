India News | West Bengal: Fire Breaks out at South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad Office in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office near Alipore Court late tonight. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

An eyewitness stated that a fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to offices on the third floor. They noted that the smoke caused panic among the staff, but fire services were able to bring the situation under control before it worsened.

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Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Shahnawaz said, "The fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to the third floor, affecting several department offices inside. Staff working inside were in panic as smoke filled the building. Fire services managed to bring the situation under control before it escalated further."

The situation is currently under control.

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More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)