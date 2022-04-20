New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fact-finding committee on Hanskhali gangrape and death case submitted its preliminary report to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

The five-member committee constituted by Nadda includes BJP MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Khusbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury.

"We have submitted a preliminary report to BJP national president JP Nadda about whatever we observed on the ground. We held a discussion over it and he took a first-hand knowledge over the matter. We will submit a larger comprehensive report and submit it to him as soon as possible," Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, one of the panel members told ANI.

"In this case, all the evidence has been erased from the victim's house to the crematorium by the administration. Police are not working and there is an atmosphere of fear among the people of the village. The family members of the deceased do not even know whether she has been burnt or not. Family members are being threatened by the accused side," Chaudhury said.

The BJP MLA is hopeful that the truth will come to the fore following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Asked about Bengal Global Business Summit that is being held in Kolkata, Chaudhury said, "Law and order situation is very bad. Girls are not safe. Violence is happening every day. In this scenario, who will participate in this summit?"

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

The case is now probed by CBI after Calcutta High Court's order. (ANI)

