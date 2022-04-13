Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): Amid the row over gang rape and death of a minor in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday summoned State Chief Secretary and Director General Police to take steps to curb rising crime against women.

The Governor directed the officials to improve law and order situation in the state and respond to pending issues.

The meeting went on for an hour where Governor Dhankhar emphasized that constitutional governance is a must and not optional, said the Raj Bhavan.

The West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP were called by the Raj Bhavan to brief Governor Dhankhar on the rape and death case of 14-year-old girl in Hanskhali and incidents of attacks on Ram Navami religious processions at Howrah.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI.

The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case. (ANI)

