Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has relieved Forest and Industries Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick of his duties with immediate effect on Friday, months after he was jailed in a corruption case linked to the public distribution system.

The Governor has reallocated the departments to Partha Bhowmick and Birbaha Hansda on the advice of the Chief Minister, a release from the Raj Bhavan read.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Over 25 Vehicles Burnt After Massive Blaze Erupts at Parking Lot in Borivali (Watch Video).

"In terms of Article 166(3) of the Constitution, Hon'ble Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose has relieved Shri Jyoti Priya Mallick, Minister in Charge, Department of Forests and Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction of his duties as Minister with immediate effect and has been pleased to reallocate the Departments to Partha Bhowmick and Birbaha Hansda on the advice of the Hon'ble Chief Minister," a release from the Raj Bhavan read.

While Minister-in-Charge Partha Bhowmick has been allotted the Department of Irrigation and Waterways and the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, Minister of State Birbaha Hansda has been allocated the Department of Forests (Independent Charge) and the Department of Self-Help Group and Self Employment (Independent Charge), the Raj Bhawan stated.

Also Read | Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Deployed at Shambhu Border in View of Ongoing Farmers' Protest, Dies.

The departmental reshuffle comes months after the Trinamool Congress formed a core committee for North 24 Parganas district after Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was leading the district, landed up in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

An ED team on October 26 night arrested Jyotipriya Mallick who represents North 24 Parganas' Habra constituency in connection with the alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system. The central agency made the arrest late at night after conducting searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

As media persons jostled and gathered around the minister while he was being whisked away by the ED sleuths, with the help of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the minister said he was the "victim of a grave conspiracy".

The ED had been conducting an investigation into the alleged scam in ration distribution scheme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)