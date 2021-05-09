Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said West Bengal Chief Secretary and state's director general of police (DGP) called on him without any "paper or reports" that were sought from them in connection with the post-poll violence.

Dhankhar said in a tweet that he was "in a sense disgusted" with the state government's stance in the matter, and had directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to provide him with a" comprehensive" report.

"Chief Secretary of Mamata Banerjee government and DGP of West Bengal Police called on me at Raj Bhawan at 6 pm today. Unfortunately, both came without any paper or reports sought. Directed them to send the same without delay. In a sense disgusted with such stance. Hope there is appropriate response now," he tweeted.

Dhankhar said in a tweet earlier the he expected the two senior state officials o be comprehensive and update with the state of affairs, particularly with "respect to raging post poll retributive violence and vandalism."

"Chief Secretary Mamata Banerjee government has been called upon to see me today before 7 PM as ACS of West Bengal failed to impart status report on law and order regarding post-poll violence. He even did not forward reports of DGP, West Bengal police and CP Kolkata police sent to him on May 3," he said.

"While State faces worst post-election violence- people being made to pay with their lives and freedom only for having exercised right to vote in a democracy, Chief Secretary of Manata Banerjee government comes up with an alibi for not briefing Governor. Directed him to comply by 7 PM today," Governor said in another tweet.

In a statement attached with the tweet, Dhankhar said, "there can be no sane takers for the response of CS (as conveyed to ACS to governor) that since the matter is before HC it will be inappropriate for CS to brief Governor. As per CS stand is as per CM directive."

He said West Bengal is facing the "worst post-election violence" where people are being made to pay with their lives and freedom only for having "exercised the right to vote in democratic and state apparatus has virtually abandoned lawful obligation"

"No input to the constitutional head makes a mockery of the constitution and rule of law. CS stance is shocking to reflect the least and unexpected of a member rpd service to which he belongs. CS be directed to comply and desist from the unconstitutional and undemocratic stand," he added.

The MHA has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official and including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to visit the affected areas and assess the ground situation.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations. (ANI)

