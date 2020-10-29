New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 11:30 am today.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.

Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state.

The Governor has consistently been raising the issue of law and order in West Bengal said that the situation is very alarming. (ANI)

