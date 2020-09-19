Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Saturday created a post of Information and Development Officer (IDO), according to a notification.

The IDO will liaison with the Centre on behalf of the state government, and disseminate information relating to its performance and activities.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

Journalist Jyanta Ghoshal has been appointed as the IDO, the notification added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)