India News | West Bengal Launches Cleanliness Drive Ahead of PM Modi Visit, Yoga Day Celebrations: Minister Agnimitra Paul

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): The State Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Agnimitra Paul, on Thursday said a cleanliness drive has been launched across the state ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and the celebrations of West Bengal Day and International Yoga Day, while urging citizens to participate in maintaining cleanliness.

Paul said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to West Bengal. West Bengal Day will be celebrated on June 20. International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, for which a 6-day intense cleanliness drive is being run. We have given it the tagline of 'Swachhata Se Swagat'. We want every citizen to work shoulder to shoulder with us and make Bengal and the city clean."

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The minister said the initiative would continue throughout the year and not remain limited to the current campaign. She said citizens would be given three months to adapt to cleanliness norms, after which penalties could be imposed for violations.

"Starting September 1, the state government is set to take strict action against anyone found littering, general waste or plastic waste on the city's streets," Paul said.

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Paul added that elections for the Howrah Municipal Corporation have not been held for a long time, and local MLAs are shouldering responsibilities for several developmental activities, while administrators have also been appointed in certain areas.

According to the minister, work is underway to clean and repair drains and canals to address waterlogging during the monsoon season. She added that steps are also being taken to prevent incidents of electric shock from roadside lampposts.

Appealing to residents to support the campaign, Paul urged people to keep the city clean and cooperate with civic authorities.

The minister also announced that Sulabh complexes would be constructed at markets, bus stands and other public places for the convenience of people. She said a cleanliness mobile application for Android users had been launched, through which residents could upload photographs of sanitation-related issues.

According to her, sanitation workers would be deployed to address complaints within two hours.

Paul further encouraged citizens to use cloth or jute bags while shopping.

She said vending machines providing such bags at nominal prices would be installed.

On the issue of single-use plastic, the minister said authorities would write to the Pollution Control Board regarding manufacturers producing such items and warned that penalties could be imposed. (ANI)

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