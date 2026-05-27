India News | West Bengal: Lionel Messi Statue Secured with Ropes After Locals Report Swaying in Wind

Kolkata (West bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): The statue of football icon Lionel Messi installed at VIP Road in Lake Town was secured with ropes on Wednesday after locals complained that it was swaying in the wind, prompting authorities to conduct an immediate inspection of the structure.

Following the complaints, officials visited the site to assess the stability and safety of the installation. The precautionary measures were taken to ensure that the large structure remains secure amid changing weather conditions and public safety concerns.

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A contractor speaking to ANI said, "We came to see Messi's statue swaying in the wind. The higher authority will direct us on what to do with it. We came here for inspection."

The statement comes as officials continue to monitor the structure closely and evaluate whether additional reinforcements or modifications are required to ensure long-term stability of the installation.

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Meanwhile, a week ago, Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour to India, filed a complaint against the former Sports Minister of West Bengal, Arup Biswas, accusing him of misconduct, including claims that tickets to Messi's Kolkata event were misused and that the organiser faced pressure over issuing access cards.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour had earlier descended into chaos as fans who had purchased high-priced tickets at Salt Lake Stadium reportedly began throwing bottles and attempting to break gates between stands after the Argentine football legend left the venue early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism inside the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for monopolising access to the football icon, due to which many spectators claimed they did not get even a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated further when some fans attempted to enter restricted areas to damage the event setup, including tents and the goalpost. Police personnel had to intervene and use mild force to disperse the crowd and restore order at the venue.

Earlier in 2025, Messi virtually inaugurated a 70-foot-tall statue of himself at Lake Town in Kolkata, which was claimed to be one of the largest statues dedicated to the Argentine football superstar.

Notably, a 70-foot iron statue of Messi, claimed as the biggest ever made of the Argentine superstar, was completed by the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata.

The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)