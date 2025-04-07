Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): BJP MLA and West Bengal Legislative Assembly leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with other BJP MLAs, protested against the state government on Monday.

They are demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation and accusing the TMC government of corruption. The protest follows the Supreme Court's order, which led to the loss of jobs for SSC teachers.

Speaking during the protest, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee should go to jail. She is the main beneficiary. Her nephew took a bribe of Rs 700 crore..."

Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee's nephew of taking a bribe of Rs 700 crore. Earlier, the BJP unit of West Bengal held a protest rally a day after the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to quash the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016 for the state-run and aided schools.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to quash the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016 for the state-run and aided schools.

The bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar found that the West Bengal SSC's selection process was based on large-scale manipulations and fraud.

"In our opinion, this is a case wherein the entire selection process has been vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with the attempted cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair and partial redemption. The credibility and legitimacy of the selection are denuded", the apex court bench stated in its judgement.

The apex court found no reason to interfere with the High Court's direction that the services of "tainted" candidates must be terminated and that they should be required to refund any salaries/payments received.

"Since their appointments were the result of fraud, this amounts to cheating. Therefore, we see no justification to alter this direction", the bench added.

The top court's verdict came on a petition filed by the West Bengal government that challenged an April 2022 order of the Calcutta High Court, which had cancelled the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and other staff for state-run and aided schools.

The top court had reserved its verdict in the matter on February 10. (ANI)

