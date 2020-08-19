Kolkata, August 19 (PTI) The West Bengal government may reduce the 30 per cent tax on liquor amid a drastic fall in sales since it was levied, when wine shops reopened after the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, industry sources said on Wednesday.

An ad valorem tax (according to value) may be levied on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor to boost sales, they said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorists, Including Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander, Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Shopian And Handwara.

The new prices of liquor came into effect from Apri 9.

Several industry bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), had urged the state governent to bring down the tax rate.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Arrests Sharpshooter of Chhota Shakeel Gang Plotting to Kill BJP Leader.

According to a recent CIABC report, states which had imposed taxes between 15-50 per cent reported an average decline of 34 per cent in liquor sales.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)