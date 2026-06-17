India News | West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul Hails Cleanliness Campaign in Kolkata Ahead of Proposed PM's Visit

Bidhannagar (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): A city-wide cleaniness drive is underway in Kolkata ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Kolkata, said BJP leader and West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Paul said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bengal on West Bengal Day. We are going to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21st. For this, we have taken up a major cleanliness drive for 6 days. In this, we, including school students, the elderly, and the general public, are taking a drive to keep places like temples, roads, river banks, everywhere, and parks clean."

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Emphasising the importance of both physical health and hygiene, the minister stated she plans to propose that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari mandate the first half-hour of the school day be dedicated to yoga.

"Yoga is not a subject for just one day, and cleanliness is also not a subject for just one day. We will try to take permission from the honourable Chief Minister so that whenever children enter school, they will give the first half hour to yoga and then to studies. Because doing yoga increases your concentration; your mental health, which is a very, very important aspect of mental health; and physical health. And they are our future; these children will run our West Bengal," she said.

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Earlier in the day, CM Suvendu Adhikari participated in the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' campaign at the Mayer Ghat in Kolkata alongside Agnimitra Paul and other officials.

In a show of support to the campaign, Adhikari was seen personally picking up a broom to sweep the stairs of Mayer Ghat, actively participating in the cleanliness drive.

Addressing reporters during the campaign, Adhikari emphasised that the event was part of a larger, ongoing effort to welcome the Prime Minister to the state.

"The West Bengal government, the Kolkata Corporation, and all of us welcome the Prime Minister. Full preparations are underway for this," Adhikari stated.

West Bengal MLA Piyush Kanodia also announcents are going on to spread awareness about the yoga and fitness.

He told ANI, "Announcements have been made across the state to spread awareness, urging children and adults to practise yoga and fitness. Alongside this, the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Bangla initiatives are being followed to improve Bengal's sanitation." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)