India News | West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy Backs NIA's Action on TMC Leader Saokat Molla, Says 'anyone Involved Will Be Summoned'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy on Thursday backed National Investigation Agency's (NIA) action against former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saokat Molla, stating that anyone linked to a case is required to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the agency if summoned.

"Wherever a case exists, wherever someone is involved, that person will inevitably be issued a summons and will have to appear," Roy told ANI.

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The development comes after a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out search and questioning operations at the residence of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saokat Molla in South Bamunia area of Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The action is linked to an investigation into a bomb blast that occurred a few days before the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which one person was killed.

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The case was handed over to the NIA following demands for a central probe into the incident. Since taking over the investigation, the agency has arrested several individuals, including TMC leader Wahidul Islam, in connection with the case.

As part of its ongoing probe, a special NIA team reached Molla's residence on Thursday to conduct searches and gather information related to the incident.

Amid the agency's operations, Molla's wife and daughter were seen arriving at the residence.

Earlier, on April 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal and started its investigation, considering a terror angle.

The anti-terror agency registered a fresh First Information Report (RC-25/2026/NIA/DLI) on early Monday, a day after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA has taken over and registered a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal. The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot on April 25, thereby endangering human life and property. The NIA registered the case on April 26," NIA said on Monday.

The case (FIR No. 62/2026) dated April 25 was initially registered at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata. The FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation.

Acting on the information, state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects suspected to be crude bombs, tied with jute ropes, along with other incriminating materials. These explosives were allegedly stored by unidentified individuals inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat (Poilepara) village under Uttar Kashipur police station in South 24 Parganas district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)