Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], November 3, (ANI): The convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik was allegedly attacked in Cooch Behar on Thursday.

As per visuals, the incident took place in Sitai area of Cooch Behar on Thursday afternoon when a mob is seen carrying sticks while Pramanik's convoy was passing through the area.

Also Read | Uma Bharti Slams Madhya Pradesh IAS Official Ashok Shah for Remark on Girls Being Deprived of Breastmilk; Asks CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for Action.

Following the incident, MoS Pramanik raised concerns over the security lapse and questioned the law and order situation in West Bengal.

"If the Bengal administration is strict, how can so many people gather on my route? The state police made the route of my convoy. We went according to the route defined by the police. How could there be such a big threat to me when it was state police who mapped out the route for my escort?" the union minister told media persons here.

Also Read | India Asks Canada To Prevent Anti-India Activities by Individuals and Groups After Demand for Khalistan Rises.

"The gathering even had sticks, stones and other weapons despite police presence. They surely did not show up with sticks to shower flowers. How this happened is a question that needs to be asked. BJP workers would not sit quietly if their minister is attacked in front of them. Why the atmosphere is being ruined? We want a peaceful atmosphere in Coochbehar," he added.

Pertinent to mention, West Bengal made headlines for political violence on several occasions in the past few months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)