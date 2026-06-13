India News | West Bengal: Naihati Municipal Chairman's Son Arrested on Rape, Attempted Murder Charges

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): Avijit Chatterjee, son of Naihati Municipal Chairman Ashok Chatterjee, has been arrested by Naihati Police on multiple charges, including attempted murder, rape, threat, extortion, illegal possession of arms, and violations of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act, officials said.

According to officials, Avijit Chatterjee was produced before the Barrackpore Subdivision Court following his arrest.

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Tension prevailed outside the court premises as an agitated crowd, including supporters of BJP workers, allegedly pelted eggs and shoes at Chatterjee while he was being taken to court.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)